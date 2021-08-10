Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss new ways to buy cryptocurrency and the latest round of iPhone rumo(u)rs.

Download: MP3 Version

Crypto Cash Back, iPhone 13

1:22 PM Aug. 10th, 2021 | 00:18:18

