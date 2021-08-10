Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss new ways to buy cryptocurrency and the latest round of iPhone rumo(u)rs.
Crypto Cash Back, iPhone 13
- Daily Observations Archive
- Donate Blood in August 2021 and get 4 Months Free Apple Music
- Automatically Buy Crypto With New Venmo Cash Back Feature
- BlockFi – Bryan’s Affiliate Link
- Coinbase – Bryan’s Affiliate Link
- SoFi | Buy Cryptocurrency: Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum +19 Coins
- iPhone 13: Portrait Mode For Video and Other Camera Enhancements on Way
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed