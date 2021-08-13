Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news including ways to store vaccine info, and truly clearing browser history.
Security Friday: Vax Records, Actually Clearing Cookies
- VaxYes – The Easiest way to save and verify your vaccine information and get digital Vaccine Passport
- Health Pass | CLEAR
- Ancestry.com Gave Itself Commercial Rights to Your Photos
- Researchers Propose New Way to Limit Location Tracking With ‘Pretty Good Phone Privacy’
- Apple Reaches Settlement With Corellium, Dropping its Lawsuit
- Firefox 91 Update Lets You Fully Erase Your Browser History
