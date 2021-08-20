Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont chat about the latest Security Friday news, including data breaches and ways to protect your data.
Security Friday: This Week In Data Breaches
- Daily Observations Archive
- GitHub No Longer Accepts Passwords, Use Security Keys Instead
- Pearson Settles With SEC, Pays $1 Million Fine Over Data Breach
- (Update) T-Mobile Customer Data for Sale Affecting Over 100 Million People
- Our Response to the Data Breach (Aug 2021) | T-Mobile
- Security Week: Privacy.com Gives You Unlimited Virtual Cards
- ‘SimpleLogin’ is an Open Source Alternative to Sign in With Apple
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed