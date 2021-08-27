Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss data leads vs data breaches, security news, and what metadata actually entails.
Security Friday: News, Leaks vs Breaches, Metadata
- Daily Observations Archive
- Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Andy Jassy to Visit White House for Cybersecurity
- Social Engineering Majority of Business Attacks in 2020
- Scammer Stole Over 620,000 iCloud Photos Looking for Nudes
- Misconfigured Microsoft Power Apps Leaked 38 Million Database Records
- Your Internet Activity May be Traceable Even Through a VPN
