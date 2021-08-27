Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss data leads vs data breaches, security news, and what metadata actually entails.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Security Friday: News, Leaks vs Breaches, Metadata

2:48 PM Aug. 27th, 2021 | 00:22:48

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss data leads vs data breaches, security news, and what metadata actually entails.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account