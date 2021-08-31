Jeff Butts joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a recently passed law in South Korea, and some features coming to future iPhones.
Download: MP3 Version
App Store Payments, Future iPhone Features
Jeff Butts joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a recently passed law in South Korea, and some features coming to future iPhones.
Sponsors
SimpliSafe is here to help protect your home and family with an easy to use security system. Get 20% off a SimpliSafe system AND your first month of Interactive Monitoring free at SimpliSafe.com/TDO today!