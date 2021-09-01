Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest announcements and releases on Apple TV+ including Jon Stewart and James Bond.
Download: MP3 Version
Watching TV+ Updates and Releases
- ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Launching September 30 on Apple TV+
- New Trailer for ‘The Velvet Underground’, Out on Apple TV+ October 15
- Apple Studios Secures Feature Film ‘Raymond and Ray’ Starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke
- ‘Ghosted’ Brings Marvel Stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Apple TV+
- James Bond Retrospective Film Coming to Apple TV Ahead of No Time To Die’ Release
- ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ Out on Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer
