Dr Mac joins Kelly to talk about AirTags, what’s great about them, some unexpected uses, and some nifty accessories.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Thursdays with Bob: AirTags and You

12:58 PM Sep. 2nd, 2021 | 00:20:57

Dr Mac joins Kelly to talk about AirTags, what’s great about them, some unexpected uses, and some nifty accessories.

Sponsors

SimpliSafe is here to help protect your home and family with an easy to use security system. Get 20% off a SimpliSafe system AND your first month of Interactive Monitoring free at SimpliSafe.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account