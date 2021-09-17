Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont discuss Security Friday news and updates, including new phishing scams and sketchy wifi networks.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: Phishin and Strippin
- Coinbase Adds Option for Two-Factor Authentication Security Keys
- Apple Security Updates Fixed iMessage Flaw Used by Pegasus Spyware
- Security Researcher Finds CloudKit Bug That Broke Apple Shortcuts
- ‘GetHealth’ Leaks Apple HealthKit Data With 61 Million Records
- Researchers Uncover a Phishing Kit Used by Two Criminal Gangs
- ‘SSID Stripping’ Can Trick You Into Joining a Malicious Wi-Fi Network
