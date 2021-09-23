Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for a round of Security Friday news, including ransomware, hacking, and a way to protect your Apple Card.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: Bad, Real Bad, and Good News
- Crypto Miners Most Detected Malware Type in 2021
- Alaska Health Service Attacked by Nation-State Cyber Attacker
- Grain Cooperative ‘New Cooperative Inc’ Hit with BlackMatter Ransomware Attack
- macOS Finder Bug Lets Certain Files Run Arbitrary Commands
- New Apple Card Security Feature Lets You Change Your CVV
