Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss first impressions of the newly released iPad mini and iPhone 13.
Download: MP3 Version
New Apple Gear First Impressions
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss first impressions of the newly released iPad mini and iPhone 13.
Sponsors
SimpliSafe protects your home and family with an easy to use security system, which now includes the new Wireless Outdoor Security Camera. Get 20% off a SimpliSafe system AND your first month of Interactive Monitoring free at SimpliSafe.com/TDO today!