Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss their favorite features (so far) in iOS 15, and a small bit of media news.
Favorite Parts of iOS 15
- Daily Observations Archive
- iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Are Optional Updates
- WWDC 2021: watchOS 8 Gets Updated Keys, Breathe and Fitness+ Workouts
- Apple Fitness+ is Coming For Calm, Headspace
- Apple Maps in Major Cities Gets 3D View
- Major Apple Maps Update Rolling Out in Italy
- How to Change the Address Bar and Website Tinting in Safari in iOS 15
- Talking Jon Stewart and Apple TV+ With Kelly Guimont – Media+
- In Which Jon Stewart’s Writers Roast Him For Being Old
