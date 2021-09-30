Today, Dr Mac joins Kelly to chat iPhone deals! If last week convinced you to upgrade, this week helps you find the best way to get it done.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Thursdays with Bob: iPhone Shopping, Deal Hopping

1:04 PM Sep. 30th, 2021 | 00:18:24

Today, Dr Mac joins Kelly to chat iPhone deals! If last week convinced you to upgrade, this week helps you find the best way to get it done.

Sponsors

SimpliSafe protects your home and family with an easy to use security system, which includes the new Wireless Outdoor Security Camera. Get 20% off a SimpliSafe system AND your first month of Interactive Monitoring free at SimpliSafe.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account