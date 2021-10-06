Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a quick Zoom tip, and a (seasonal) story about the horrors of an overstuffed inbox.
Download: MP3 Version
Zoom, Also Email Horrors
Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a quick Zoom tip, and a (seasonal) story about the horrors of an overstuffed inbox.
Sponsors
Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!