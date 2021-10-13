Jeff Butts and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss AirPods and their expanding role as instruments of health, not just audio.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

AirPods as Health Instruments

1:56 PM Oct. 13th, 2021 | 00:16:46

Jeff Butts and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss AirPods and their expanding role as instruments of health, not just audio.

Sponsors

Start saving on auto insurance today with Gabi. Go to Gabi.com/TDO and get a fast verifiable quote for free!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account