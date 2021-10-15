Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including This Week In Data Breaches and willful misunderstanding of “hacking.”
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: News, Shenanigans, and Encrypted Backups
- Security Friday News and Articles
- iOS 15.0.2 Fixes a Zero-Day Bug That May Have Been Exploited
- Missouri Governor Pursues Journalist Who Read Website Code
- Customer Accounts of ‘Visible’ Phone Carrier Hacked, Unauthorized Purchases Made
- Facebook’s Secret Blacklist of Dangerous Entities has Been Published
- 1Password Users Can Now Share Passwords and Other Data
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Support for End-To-End Encrypted Backups
- iMessages are End-To-End Encrypted But iCloud Backups Are Not
