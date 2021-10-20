Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the revised AirPods and why the new Apple Music Voice plan might actually make sense.

Airpods and Apple Music Unleashed

2:22 PM Oct. 20th, 2021 | 00:19:42

