John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new processors and how John might have a worthy successor to his Mac Pro.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Martellaro Mondays: M1, Mac Pro, Other M Words

3:14 PM Oct. 25th, 2021 | 00:21:04

John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new processors and how John might have a worthy successor to his Mac Pro.

Sponsors

SimpliSafe protects your home and family with an easy to use security system, which includes the new Wireless Outdoor Security Camera. Get 20% off a SimpliSafe system AND your first month of Interactive Monitoring free at SimpliSafe.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account