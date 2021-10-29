Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and updates including who can get into your phone now, and a massive bug bounty.
Security Friday: Bug Bounties, Updates, and Tools for "Good Guys"
- iOS 15.1 Patched a Siri Bug That Let Someone View Your Contacts
- Polygon Blockchain Fixes Double Spend Bug Reported From Bug Bounty
- Dental Data Breach Affects 125,000 Patients in 10 States
- Elcomsoft Can Now Download iCloud Data With Trusted Device Authentication
- FBI Document Reveals Guide to Get Location Data From Carriers
