Security Friday: Good News and Gift Ideas – TMO Daily Observations 2021-11-05

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss some good Security Friday news, an update on previous news, and a gift idea for everyone.

