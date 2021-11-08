Martellaro Monday: What We’re Watching – TMO Daily Observations 2021-11-08

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to share the latest tv shows he’s watching and Kelly offers a few picks of her own.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Simplisafe has a gift for you this holiday season. Take advantage of SimpliSafe’s sale and get 40% off your new home security system by visiting SimpliSafe.com/TDO Hurry! This offer ends soon.
*****
Hunter Douglas shades offer get increased style, comfort, and convenience. Go to HunterDouglas.com/TDO today to take advantage of the Season of Style rebate savings event. Offer ends December 6, 2021.

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.