Martellaro Monday: What We’re Watching – TMO Daily Observations 2021-11-08
Sponsors
Simplisafe has a gift for you this holiday season. Take advantage of SimpliSafe’s sale and get 40% off your new home security system by visiting SimpliSafe.com/TDO Hurry! This offer ends soon.
*****
Hunter Douglas shades offer get increased style, comfort, and convenience. Go to HunterDouglas.com/TDO today to take advantage of the Season of Style rebate savings event. Offer ends December 6, 2021.
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- Watch James May: Oh Cook - Season 1 | Prime Video
- Watch Richard Hammond's Big Season 1 | Prime Video
- Watch Clarkson's Farm – Season 1 | Prime Video
- Watch James May: Our Man In Japan - Season 1 | Prime Video
- SPONSOR: SIMPLISAFE
- SPONSOR: HUNTER DOUGLAS
- Watch Only Murders in the Building Streaming Online | Hulu
- Among the Stars | Disney+ Originals
- Watch WandaVision | Disney+
- The Morning Show | Apple TV+
- Watch The Chair | Ne
- Watch Off the Menu | Prime Video