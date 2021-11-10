Apple Business Essentials – TMO Daily Observations 2021-11-10
Sponsors
Simplisafe has a gift for you this holiday season. Take advantage of SimpliSafe’s sale and get 40% off your new home security system by visiting SimpliSafe.com/TDO Hurry! This offer ends soon.
*****
Hunter Douglas shades offer get increased style, comfort, and convenience. Go to HunterDouglas.com/TDO today to take advantage of the Season of Style rebate savings event. Offer ends December 6, 2021.
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Acquires Device Management Company ‘Fleetsmith’
- New Apple Business Essentials Brings Device Management for Small Businesses
- SPONSOR: SIMPLISAFE
- SPONSOR: HUNTER DOUGLAS
- New Apple Business Essentials Brings Device Management for Small Businesses - The Mac Observer
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed