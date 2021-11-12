Security Friday: News and Precise Locations – TMO Daily Observations 2021-11-12
Show Notes
- Robinhood Data Breach Leaked Email Addresses From Social Engineering
- How Thieves are Stealing Apple ID Credentials for Stolen iPhones
- 00:10:20 Newly Discovered 'OSX.CDDS' Implant Targets Visitors to Hong Kong Websites
- How to Use the New iOS 14 Precise Location Feature - The Mac Observer
- Turn On Rain and Snow Notifications in iOS
