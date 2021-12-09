Thursdays with Bob: Gift Guide The First – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-09
Sponsors
Therabody’s scientifically calibrated percussive therapy is trusted by 250 professional sports teams, many elite athletes, and hundreds of thousands of customers. Try the Gen 4 Theragun starting at $199 at Therabody.com/TDO today!
***
Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!