Thursdays with Bob: Gift Guide The First – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-09

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Dr Mac joins host Kelly Guimont to share the first wave of gift picks for the geeks in your life, and some of them may even cost nothing!

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Therabody’s scientifically calibrated percussive therapy is trusted by 250 professional sports teams, many elite athletes, and hundreds of thousands of customers. Try the Gen 4 Theragun starting at $199 at Therabody.com/TDO today!
***
Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.