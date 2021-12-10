Security Friday: No News is Good News – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-10
Sponsors
Therabody’s scientifically calibrated percussive therapy is trusted by 250 professional sports teams, many elite athletes, and hundreds of thousands of customers. Try the Gen 4 Theragun starting at $199 at Therabody.com/TDO today!
***
Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- Verizon Automatically Tracks Your Data in New Update
- Government Traces Ransomware Payments to Business Address in Moscow
- Co-Founder of Swiss SMS Giant 'Mitto AG' Accused of Government Surveillance
- SPONSOR: ZocDoc
- SPONSOR: Therabody
- Microsoft Seizes Domains From Chinese Group 'NICKEL' Used to Attack Governments
- Hundreds of Tor Servers From 'KAX17' Threaten to Deanonymize Users
- iCloud, Twitter, MineCraft, Cloudflare, All Vulnerable to a Powerful Bug
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed