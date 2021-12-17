Security Friday: This Week in Data Leaks – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-17
Sponsors
Visit Hunter Douglas/TDOTODAY for your free Style Gets Smarter design guide with fresh takes, creative ideas and smart solutions for dressing your windows.
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Google's Project Zero Deep Dives into NSO Group 'FORCEDENTRY' Exploit
- iOS 15.2 Update Finally Introduces the App Privacy Report
- DHS Announces 'Hack DHS' Bug Bounty Program to Improve Security
- SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas
- US Logistics Company 'D.W. Morgan' Leaks Data Through Amazon S3
- Sennheiser Leak Exposed 55GB of Data for Thousands of Customers
- A 'Ted Lasso' Animated Short Holiday Special Just Dropped
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed