Tips and Tricks to Optimize Your Gear – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-20
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- iOS: Setting a Category for Bluetooth Devices to Get the Best Experience
- How to Use iCloud Backup on the iPhone
- Add a 'Backup Changelog' to Your Shortcuts to Keep Track of File Updates
- How to Wipe Personal Data from iPhone or iPad
- iOS: How to Find and Use the iPhone Magnifying Glass
- Speed Up iOS on Older Devices
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed