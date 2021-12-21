Holiday Viewing Picks – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-21

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

Charlotte Henry and host Kelly Guimont chat about their picks for holiday themed viewing as well as suggestions for additional downtime TV.

Sponsors

Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrency. Get $10 in free Bitcoin at Coinbase.com/TDO This offer is for a limited time only, so be sure to sign up today!

