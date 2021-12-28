Kelly and Bryan’s iPad App Picks – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-28 Kelly Guimont @verso Dec 28th, 2021 10:28 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Bryan Chaffin and host Kelly Guimont discuss their picks for iPad apps of the last year in a wide variety of categories. Get In Touch: Show Notes Daily Observations Archive The Lord of the Rings: Rise To War on the App Store Notability GoodNotes | Best Note-Taking App for iPad Instagram Ferrite Recording Studio — Wooji Juice Apple Books on the App Store Marvel Unlimited on the App Store TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed