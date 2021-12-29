Upgrade the Old, Troubleshoot the New – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-29 Kelly Guimont @verso Dec 29th, 2021 4:40 PM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to chat about tips for upgrading old hardware and getting new gear finely tuned. Get In Touch: Show Notes Daily Observations Archive Mac Geek Gab Podcast OWC Docks, Hubs, Docking Stations, and More Hubs and Docks - Anker How to Control Your HomePod: The Basics iMazing | iPhone, iPad & iPod Manager for Mac & PC TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed