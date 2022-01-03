The Mac Observer Evolves – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-03

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Bryan Chaffin, Dave Hamilton, and Serhat Kurt join host Kelly Guimont to discuss changes at TMO and look ahead to the future.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.