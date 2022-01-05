Team Nightmare, CES, and Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-05
Show Notes
- Lumos! Siri Understands Harry Potter Spells
- Pepcom 2022: Wemo Announces a Smart Video Doorbell for HomeKit
- CES 2022: Airthings Air Quality Sensor Can Detect Indoor Pollution
- How to Stop Your HomePod Mini Draining Your iPhone Battery
