Security Friday: Smart Home Practical Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-07
Show Notes
- Norton Antivirus Now Includes a Crypto Miner in its Software
- 'NoReboot' is an iOS Bug That Can Fake a Shutdown to Trick You
- Ransomware Attack on Finalsite Shuts Down 5,000 School Websites
- The HomeKit Bug That Can Cripple Your iPhone
- HomeKit Articles on The Mac Observer
