Information Superhighway…to Hell – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-14
Show Notes
- Update Immediately: Bug in 'Cryptomator' Leaks Encrypted File Paths to Apple
- macOS Bug 'Powerdir' Could Let Attacker Access User Data
- Russian Authorities Arrest Members of REvil Ransomware Group
- New 'SysJoker' Backdoor is a Multi-Platform Threat for macOS, Windows, Linux
- People are Mailing USB Drives With 'BadUSB' Malware to Companies
- Beware of Fake QR Codes on Parking Meters That Steal Your Money
- Moshow The Cat Rapper
