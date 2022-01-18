Microsoft’s Shopping Spree – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-18 Kelly Guimont @verso Jan 18th, 2022 1:05 PM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard and try to imagine 68 billion dollars. Get In Touch: Show Notes Daily Observations Archive Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard for Stunning $70 Billion Toys for Bob - Games An Apple Patent Hints at an Apple TV Gaming System TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed