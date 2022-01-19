5G vs Airplane Radar – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-19 Kelly Guimont @verso Jan 19th, 2022 1:45 PM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Jeff Butts joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest in the battle between air traffic and 5G network expansion. Get In Touch: Show Notes Daily Observations Archive AT&T and Verizon Expanded 5G Rollout Sends Airlines Scrambling AT&T, Verizon Resume C-Band 5G Expansion Plans FAA Plans Flight Restrictions Over Potential 5G Interference TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed