Thursdays with Bob: Modes of Focus – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-20

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus joins Kelly to talk about how you can use the new Focus Modes to make your devices work harder for you. (And before you ask, yes Kelly wanted to call today’s “Depeche (Focus) Mode.”)

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.