Thursdays with Bob: Modes of Focus – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-20 Kelly Guimont @verso Jan 20th, 2022 1:02 PM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus joins Kelly to talk about how you can use the new Focus Modes to make your devices work harder for you. (And before you ask, yes Kelly wanted to call today’s “Depeche (Focus) Mode.”) Get In Touch: Show Notes Daily Observations Archive "Focus" is the new "Do Not Disturb" (and it ROCKS)! TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed