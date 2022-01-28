Security Friday: Not Entirely Bad News – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-28

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and updates, including fixes and a tip for passwords on iOS.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Nomad makes ultra rugged minimalist tools for the 21st century Nomad, including cases and bands for your Apple gear. Get yours at NomadGoods.com/TDO today!

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.