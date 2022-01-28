Security Friday: Not Entirely Bad News – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-28
- Daily Observations Archive
- iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Available Now
- Facebook Rolls Out End-to-End Encrypted Chats for Everyone
- An NFT on OpenSea Can Steal Your IP Address
- 'AccessPress' Themes and Plugins for WordPress Contains Backdoor
- 'OSX.DazzleSpy' is a Fully-Featured macOS Implant for Espionage
- AutoFill Passwords on iOS: Here's a Setting to Check Out
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed