Gear Picks for iPads – TMO Daily Observations 2022-02-09
Sponsors
Visit Hunter Douglas/TDOTODAY for your free Style Gets Smarter design guide with fresh takes, creative ideas and smart solutions for dressing your windows.
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro & iPad
- OWC USB-C Travel Dock E - 6 Ports of Connectivity
- Review: Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard
- Review: Enhance Your iPad With Satechi’s Foldable Stand
- SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas
- MOFT Float: Invisible Stand&Case for iPad Pro&New iPad Air
- Bluetooth Keyboard – MOFT
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed