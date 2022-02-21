BBEdit and Shortcuts and You – TMO Daily Observations 2022-02-21

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Rich Siegel from Bare Bones Software joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the newest features in BBEdit, including support for Shortcuts.

