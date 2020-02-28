iPads, Trackpads, China, and Censorship – TMO Daily Observations 2020-02-28

This week we saw rumors of Apple releasing an iPad keyboard with a trackpad, and news that Apple will be requiring paid game developers to comply with Chinese censorship laws. Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join Dave Hamilton to sift through it all for you before the weekend. Press play and enjoy!
iPads, Trackpads, China, and Censorship
- 00:00:00 Friday, 28-Feb-2020 – TMO’s Daily Observations
- 00:01:06 Apple Reportedly Plans iPad Keyboard With Trackpad
- 00:14:59 Apple Gives China App Store Game Developers Deadline to Comply With Censorship Laws
