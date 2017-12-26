iPhone Battery Tech, Top iPad Apps for 2017 – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-26

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iPhone battery life from an technical stand point, plus they share some of their top iPad apps for 2017.
TDO 2017-12-26: Top iPad Apps for 2017
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iPhone battery life from an technical stand point, plus they share some of their top iPad apps for 2017.
- Battery Scientist Joins Debate on iPhone Throttling
- The Mac Observer’s Top iPad Apps for 2017
- Civilization VI Comes to iPad, For Real!
- Review: If Apple Made an iOS Reddit Client, it Would be Apollo
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed