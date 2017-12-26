iPhone Battery Tech, Top iPad Apps for 2017 – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-26

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iPhone battery life from an technical stand point, plus they share some of their top iPad apps for 2017.

TDO 2017-12-26: Top iPad Apps for 2017

2:14 PM Dec. 26th, 2017 | 00:21:24 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iPhone battery life from an technical stand point, plus they share some of their top iPad apps for 2017.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account