Bryan Chaffin, Jeff Gamet, and John Kheit pick up part three of their series on Apple’s best features and products with a look back at the products Apple killed, including the best products that were inexplicably canceled.
Download: MP3 Version
Top Products Apple Inexplicably Killed, w/Jeff Gamet, John Kheit - ACM 552
Bryan Chaffin, Jeff Gamet, and John Kheit pick up part three of their series on Apple’s best features and products with a look back at the products Apple killed, including the best products that were inexplicably canceled.
Sponsors
Go to HelloFresh.com/acm14 and use code acm14 for up to 14 free meals plus free shipping!
Sources referenced in this episode:
-
- Griffin iMate – Amazon
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Instagram
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells
- Jeff Gamet’s Twitter
- Jeff Gamet’s Instagram
- Jeff Gamet’s YouTube Channel