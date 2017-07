Transmit 5’s release got Kelly Guimont, John Martellaro, and Jeff Gamet talking about FTP and other apps they used long ago, plus they offer up their thoughts on advice to wait until next year before buying a new iPad.

TDO 2017-07-19: Transmit 5 & Old School Apps Transmit 5’s release got Kelly Guimont, John Martellaro, and Jeff Gamet talking about FTP and other apps they used long ago, plus they offer up...