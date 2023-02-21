Treating Apple TV+ Like TV – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-21 Ken_Ray Feb 21st, 2023 3:02 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Ken has a sudden obsession with whatever it is Apple is trying to turn Apple TV+ into. He drags TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts along for the ride. Plus – Mailbag Monday, the Tuesday Edition and taking up a collection for a second Apple headset. Get In Touch: Show Notes The Gulf Between iOS and iPadOS Updates Revisited Selling an iPhone for a Tattoo Studio