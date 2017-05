In machines we trust, or maybe not. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about how people may perceive the information artificial intelligence systems like Siri will give us as they get smarter. They also have some thoughts on Apple’s potential impact on the medical industry.

