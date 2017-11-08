Twitter’s New 280 Characters, iPhone X Animoji – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-08

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.

TDO 2017-11-08: Twitter's 280 Character Limit Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.