Twitter’s New 280 Characters, iPhone X Animoji – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-08

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.
TDO 2017-11-08: Twitter's 280 Character Limit
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.
Sponsors
Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The second generation eero introduces the eero Beacon, along with a third 5GHz radio for tri-band that’s twice as fast as the original. Use the code TDO for free overnight shipping in the United States and Canada.
VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149.
- Twitter grows from 140 characters to 280
- iPhone X Animoji
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed