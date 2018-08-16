Twitter killed some key APIs third party apps used to make their apps useful because Twitter hates influencers and power users. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet drop a few f-bombs. They also talk about the latest rumor that Apple will bring support for Apple Pencil to some new iPhone models. The cap the show by dipping into our cyborg future of enhanced vision.
Twitter Absurdity, iPhone Pencils, Cyborg Vision - ACM 475
Twitter killed some key APIs third party apps used to make their apps useful because Twitter hates influencers and power users. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet drop a few f-bombs. They also talk about the latest rumor that Apple will bring support for Apple Pencil...
Sponsors
Check out Molekule, the company that reinvented the air purifier. Use coupon code ACM at checkout to save $75 off your first order.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Twitter Just Killed Key Features in Third-party Client Apps
- Another Report Says iPhone Getting Apple Pencil Support
- Found: Sony Patent For Contact Lens That Can Record Video
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells