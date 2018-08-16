Twitter Absurdity, iPhone Pencils, Cyborg Vision – ACM 475

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Twitter killed some key APIs third party apps used to make their apps useful because Twitter hates influencers and power users. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet drop a few f-bombs. They also talk about the latest rumor that Apple will bring support for Apple Pencil to some new iPhone models. The cap the show by dipping into our cyborg future of enhanced vision.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Twitter Absurdity, iPhone Pencils, Cyborg Vision - ACM 475

3:54 PM Aug. 16th, 2018 | 00:55:36

Twitter killed some key APIs third party apps used to make their apps useful because Twitter hates influencers and power users. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet drop a few f-bombs. They also talk about the latest rumor that Apple will bring support for Apple Pencil...

Sponsors

Check out Molekule, the company that reinvented the air purifier. Use coupon code ACM at checkout to save $75 off your first order.

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account