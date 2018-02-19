Goodbye Twitter Mac App, HomePod Blind Sound Test – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-19

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the options now that Twitter has announced its Mac client is no more. They also offer up their thoughts on David Pogue’s HomePod sound quality blind test.

TDO 2018-02-19: Goodbye Twitter Mac App Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the options now that Twitter has announced its Mac client is no more. They also offer up their thoughts on David Pogue’s HomePod sound quality blind test.