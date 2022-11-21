Two Takes on AAPL and Solutions to the Twitter Issue – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-21
Will Apple buoy the markets or is it set to sink? Two pieces from Barron’s argue both sides. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk them over. Plus – An Apple exec has left Twitter and a former president is invited to return. How likely are Apple and Google to keep a check on the birdhouse?
Show Notes
- Barron’s Sonenshine Sees Support for Markets in Apple (via Apple News+)
- Barron’s Savitz Sees Reasons to Worry for Apple Investors (via Apple Stocks)
- Apple Fellow Phil Schiller Quits Twitter
- Musk Reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter Account
- Former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter on What Apple and Google Could About Twitter Issues
- Bloomberg's Gurman: Apple and Google Will Give Twitter Lots of Leeway