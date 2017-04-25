Uber tried to pull one over on Apple by tracking iPhones in violation of App Store guidelines. Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin dive into what Uber did with Jeff Gamet, plus they share their thoughts on Apple postponing Carpool Karaoke’s premiere again.

Uber iPhone Tracking, Carpool Karaoke Delay - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-25 Uber tried to pull one over on Apple by tracking iPhones in violation of App Store guidelines. Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin dive into what...